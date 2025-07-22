MIAMI (AP) — Rookie Agustín Ramírez had two hits and scored two runs, and the Miami Marlins held on to beat the San Diego Padres 4-3 on Tuesday night.

Kyle Stowers doubled and drove in a run while Heriberto Hernández singled twice and had an RBI for the Marlins.

Miami starter Edward Cabrera (4-4) scattered five hits and struck out six over 5 2/3 innings of one-run ball. It was Cabrera’s first outing since July 11 as his initial appearance following the All-Star break was delayed while he dealt with elbow discomfort.

Stowers’ RBI double capped a two-run first against Padres starter Stephen Kolek (3-5). Otto López put Miami on the board when he scored from third on a throwing error by San Diego third baseman Manny Machado.

The Padres narrowed the deficit on Luis Arraez’s run-scoring single in the third before Hernández hit an RBI single off in the sixth and Javier Sanoja added a run-scoring triple in the eighth to pad the Marlins’ lead to 4-1.

Cade Gibson relieved Cabrera and got the next four outs. Anthony Bender followed with a perfect eighth before closer Ronny Henriquez ran into trouble in the ninth.

Gavin Sheets drew a leadoff walk against Henriquez and advanced on Xander Bogaerts’ double. Jackson Merrill followed with a two-run double t make it 4-3. Henriquez retired Jake Cronenworth on a pop out, struck out José Iglesias and got his sixth save when pinch hitter Trenton Brooks popped out.

Kolek gave up three runs and eight hits in 5 2/3 innings.

Key moment

Cabrera’s outing ended after he sprinted from the mound and fielded Bogaerts’ dribbler to throw Arraez out at the plate as he attempted to score from third.

Key stat

Xavier Edwards singled in the sixth for the Marlins and has hit safely in 16 of 18 games in July.

Up next

Padres RHP Dylan Cease (3-9, 4.64) will start against Marlins RHP Sandy Alcantara (4-9, 7.14) in the series finale on Wednesday.

___

AP MLB: https://www.apnews.com/hub/MLB