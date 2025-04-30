LOS ANGELES (AP) — Miami Marlins rookie outfielder Griffin Canning will miss the rest of the season following surgery on his left shoulder.

Conine jammed his shoulder into the ground on a head-first slide into second in an 11-10 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies last Saturday. The 27-year left the game and was placed on the 60-day injured list the following day.

An MRI Monday confirmed a dislocated shoulder, which was repaired Tuesday in Los Angeles by Dodgers head team physician Dr. Neal ElAttrache.

Through 20 games, Conine was batting .281 with a .790 on-base-plus-slugging percentage, one home run, seven doubles and seven RBIs. He made his big league debut last August and hit .268 with a .777 OPS, three homers and 12 RBIs in 30 games.

“Yeah, Griffin was playing so well, and a key cog for us, an important piece,” Marlins manager Clayton McCullough said on Wednesday. “Surgery was successful, and everything should be on track for Griffin to get through his rehab and be a full-go come spring training.”

Conine's father, Jeff, played on the Marlins' World Series champions in 1997 and 2003 and is known as Mr. Marlin.

Javier Sanoja, Kyle Stowers, Eric Wagaman and Ronny Simon have started in left field in Conine’s absence.

“I think we’ll continue to rotate guys through there,” McCullough said. “It’s nice to have some versatile pieces that can go out there and play. You can start the game in one setup, and depending how the game goes, guys can come in.”

