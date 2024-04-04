Miami Marlins right-hander Eury Perez will have Tommy John surgery and miss the entire 2024 season, the team announced Thursday.

Right-hander Eury Perez, one of the best pitching prospects in recent years, will undergo Tommy John surgery and miss the 2024 season, per the Marlins. In a year of awful pitching injuries, this is among the worst: a 20-year-old handled with immense care still gets hurt. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) April 4, 2024

The 20-year-old came up as one of the best pitching prospects in baseball last season and impressed over 19 starts. Perez went 5-6 with a 3.15 ERA and 108 strikeouts in 91.1 innings pitched.

Perez appeared in four spring training games but opened the 2024 season on the injured list after experiencing elbow inflammation. The team was initially optimistic about his recovery but issues continued to persist, forcing the Dominican-born right-hander to go under the knife.

The Marlins head into play Thursday as the only winless team in Major League Baseball at 0-7.