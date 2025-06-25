SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Marlins right-hander Max Meyer will undergo season-ending labral repair surgery on his left hip on Friday, the club told reporters ahead of Tuesday's game at the San Francisco Giants.

Meyer had gone on the 15-day injured list on June 3 with a left hip impingement a day after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs (four earned) on 10 hits with five strikeouts and a walk against Colorado.

Dr. Thomas Byrd in Nashville, Tennessee, will perform the surgery, which has an expected recovery timeline of around six-to-eight months.

“Disappointed to get the news that Max’s season this year is over,” manager Clayton McCullough said ahead of Miami's 4-2 win over the Giants. “And then now, just turn the page to him getting right, getting back healthy for next year. Max is — and we all are — bummed out for him that it ended up having to go this direction to get him back.”

Meyer went 3-5 in 12 starts this season, posting a 4.73 ERA with 68 strikeouts.

It's the fourth straight season that has been marred by injury for the 26 year old.

His 2022 season was cut short when he tore an ulnar collateral ligament during his second Major League start and underwent Tommy John surgery. He missed the entire 2023 season. Right shoulder bursitis sidelined Meyer last September.

The Marlins are also without left-hander Ryan Weathers, who was placed on the 60-day injured list on June 9 with a left lat strain, but they have the rotation of Sandy Alcantara, Eury Pérez, Cal Quantrill, Edward Cabrera and Janson Junk.

McCullough did not say Tuesday if Meyer would be back by spring training.

“I think that’s going to be very much dependent on how the rehab process goes,” he said. “I think we certainly hope so, but that’ll be just depending on how Max comes out of the procedure and how the rehab ends up going with him through the winter.”

