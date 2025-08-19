The Miami Marlins have placed Cal Quantrill on outright waivers, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reports.

A native of Port Hope, Ont., Quantrill is in his first season with the team.

Quantrill, 30, signed a one-year, $3.5 million deal with the team this past winter. In 24 starts, Quantrill is 4-10 with a 5.50 earned run average and WHIP of 1.386 over 109.1 innings pitched. He's struck out 82 batters and walked 30.

The son of former Toronto Blue Jays All-Star reliever, Paul Quantrill, Quantrill is in his seventh big league season.

Originally taken with the eighth overall selection of the 2016 MLB Amateur Draft out of Stanford, Quantrill has previously suited up for the Colorado Rockies, Cleveland Guardians and San Diego Padres.