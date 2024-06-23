MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Marlins placed starting pitcher Braxton Garrett on the 15-day injured list on Sunday because of a left forearm flexor strain.

Garrett becomes the second member of Miami’s rotation to go on the injured list in as many days after Jesús Luzardo went on the 15-day IL on Saturday with a back injury.

The 26-year old Garrett first experienced discomfort in his previous start against St. Louis on Monday, but wanted to gauge a reaction during his bullpen on Friday. Garrett, who is 2-2 with a 5.35 ERA in seven starts, was scheduled to start Sunday’s series finale against Seattle.

“I don’t think it’s going to be long term. But it just depends on what you call short,” Garrett said Sunday. “I don’t think it’s season-ending by any means.”

Similar to Luzardo, this will be Garrett’s second stint on the injured list this season. Garrett missed the first six weeks of the season because of left shoulder impingement.

Injuries have affected Miami’s rotation since opening day. Ryan Weathers and Edward Cabrera are sidelined, but could return soon while ace Sandy Alcantara and Eury Pérez will not pitch this season after undergoing elbow surgery.

“It’s a time where we’re a little low on pitching and it makes me feel bad,” Garrett said.

The Marlins selected the contract of Kyle Tyler from Triple-A Jacksonville to start against the Mariners.

