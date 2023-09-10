PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bryan De La Cruz hit a tiebreaking homer in the eighth inning and the Miami Marlins, held hitless until the seventh, rallied for a 5-4 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday.

Dane Myers broke up a no-hit bid by Phillies starter Ranger Suárez with a one-out double in the seventh. Yuli Gurriel drove in two runs for the Marlins, who pulled within a half-game of Arizona for the final National League wild card. Miami has won eight of 10 after taking two of three games from Philadelphia.

“Proud of the guys how they came back," Marlins manager Skip Schumaker said.

Trea Turner and Kyle Schwarber homered for the defending NL champion Phillies, who are two games in front of the Chicago Cubs for the league's top wild card. Philadelphia will next host the major league-leading Braves for four games, beginning with a doubleheader on Monday.

“Let a couple slip away,” Turner said. “Doubleheader tomorrow. Try to win two. It’s what’s in front of us. Today’s over. Tomorrow’s the only thing we can focus on.”

Miami went ahead in the eighth with two runs off Seranthony Domínguez (4-4). Josh Bell led off with a single and, two batters later, De La Cruz belted a 97 mph fastball 421 feet to the batter’s eye in center field for a two-run shot that gave the Marlins a 5-3 lead.

“Was trying to connect with the ball, get a base hit," De La Cruz said through a translator.

Tanner Scott, the seventh Miami pitcher, got five outs for his seventh save.

“He’s been incredible for me," Schumaker said.

Suárez got the first out of the seventh before walking De La Cruz. Myers then roped a double to right-center that was just out of the reach of center fielder Brandon Marsh.

“Sparked us,” Schumaker said.

After Gurriel’s two-run double pulled the Marlins to 3-2, Phillies manager Rob Thomson lifted Suárez for lefty Matt Strahm. Nick Fortes laced a two-out RBI single off Strahm that tied it.

The Phillies threatened in the bottom half when they loaded the bases with two outs against David Robertson (6-6), but he struck out Alec Bohm to retire the side.

“Big day for him, and big day for us," Schumaker said about Robertson.

Philadelphia pulled within a run in the eighth on Nick Castellanos’ RBI double off Andrew Nardi and had runners on second and third with one out when Schumaker pulled Nardi for Scott, who struck out Edmundo Sosa and Schwarber to keep Miami in front.

Scott hit Turner with a pitch and walked Bryce Harper to start the ninth before getting Bohm to ground into a double play and striking out Bryson Stott to end it.

Turner put Philadelphia ahead 2-0 with a two-run shot off lefty opener Steven Okert in the first. Schwarber led off the third with a 416-foot drive off right-hander Bryan Hoeing.

Suárez struck out a career-high 10 batters.

TREMENDOUS TREA

Turner has been red hot over his last 31 games since a standing ovation from Phillies fans helped him out of a slump. Turner is batting .376 (47 for 125) with nine doubles, 14 home runs and 36 RBIs since Aug. 4. He has at least one hit in all but three games during that stretch.

SCHWARBER STRONG

Schwarber tied his career high for RBIs with 94 when he went deep in the third. The reigning NL home run champion upped his season total to 43 homers. Atlanta slugger Matt Olson leads the majors with 48.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Phillies: Stott was back in the lineup after getting drilled in the ribs by a pitch from Marlins lefty Enmanuel De Jesus on Saturday night. Thomson said X-rays were negative.

Marlins: 2B Luis Arraez, leading the majors with a .350 batting average, was not in the lineup after fouling a ball off his foot Saturday night. He was available to pinch hit, Schumaker said. ... OF Jazz Chisholm Jr. fouled a ball hard off his right foot in the second inning but stayed in the game.

UP NEXT

Marlins: Open a four-game series at Milwaukee on Monday night. LHP Jesús Luzardo (9-8, 3.59 ERA) starts for Miami.

Phillies: Host the Braves on Monday for a day-night doubleheader to start a four-game series. Phillies RHP Taijuan Walker (15-5, 4.15 ERA) opposes Atlanta RHP Charlie Morton (14-11, 3.32) in the opener. Philadelphia RHP Michael Lorenzen (8-9, 3.95) starts the nightcap. Atlanta hadn’t announced its Game 2 starter.

