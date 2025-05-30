MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Marlins re-instated outfielder Dane Myers on Friday from the 10-day injured list as part of a series of roster moves that also included designating opening day first baseman Matt Mervis for assignment.

Myers went on the IL on May 12 with a right oblique strain and made a rehab appearance with Triple-A Jacksonville.

Mervis, acquired from Chicago last December, was one of the Marlins' best hitters over the first month of the season, with six home runs and 12 RBIs through the first 20 games. The 27-year-old was 5-for-45 (.111) with no homers, no RBIs and 20 strikeouts over the past month.

“Matt I think just didn’t quite really get it going offensively,” Marlins manager Clayton McCullough said ahead of Friday's game against San Francisco, “and (we) just felt like it was time ... to shift gears a little bit and give some other guys a chance to come up here and see if they can be a spark and help us out.”

Eric Wagaman, who was also acquired in December, will take over full-time duties at first base, but McCullough said rookie catcher Liam Hicks will be thrown in the mix there as well.

Also Friday, the Marlins called up infielder Jack Winkler and outfielder Heriberto Hernández from the minors.

Infielder Graham Pauley was optioned to Triple-A Jacksonville, and Ronny Simon was designated for assignment days after the rookie second baseman committed three errors in three innings in a loss at San Diego.

Simon tearfully exited that game and ran into the dugout after being taken out in the fifth.

He drove in five runs while hitting .234 with two doubles, seven walks and seven strikeouts in 19 games for the Marlins.

“Ronny, what a great teammate,” McCullough said. “He did some nice things here for us during his time (here).”

Edwards back to second base when he returns from IL

Xavier Edwards will move from shortstop to second base when he returns from the injured list, McCullough said.

Edwards, who is recovering from a left mid back strain, began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Jacksonville on Thursday and was scheduled to play second base in his appearance Friday night.

The 25-year-old began at second base when he joined the Marlins in 2023 and has had much more success at the position than at shortstop, were he's spent time over the past couple of years.

Otto Lopez, who has started at shortstop in Edwards' place, will remain there.

“I think it’ll be a good move for us and X,” McCullough said. “(He) certainly has a lot of time over there. It might take a little while to get back reacclimated to getting over there and up to game speed, but don’t foresee that to take very long. And he’s certainly skilled enough to do that.”

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb