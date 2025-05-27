SAN DIEGO (AP) — Miami Marlins rookie second baseman Ronny Simón committed three errors in three innings that helped the San Diego Padres rally from a six-run deficit to tie the game 6-6 on Tuesday night.

Simón originally had been charged with a fourth error but the official scorer changed it that call to a single by Xander Bogaerts.

Simón's misfortunes started in the second when he dove for Tyler Wade's grounder, which deflected off his glove for an RBI single and rolled into foul territory. He chased down the ball and his errant throw pulled catcher Agustín Ramírez well off the plate, allowing another run to score.

Simón's fielding error allowed Wade to reach leading off the fourth. Simón fielded Fernando Tatis Jr.'s grounder and tried to force Wade at second but his throw went over shortstop Javier Sanoja's head for another error. Wade scored on Luis Arraez's single to tie it at 6.

Simón was replaced in the bottom of the fifth when Javier Sanoja moved over from shortstop. Otto Lopez entered at shortstop and in Simón's spot in the order.

San Diego went ahead 7-6 in the fifth.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb