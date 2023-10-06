One of the best pitchers in baseball is set to miss all of 2024.

Miami Marlins right-hander Sandy Alcantara announced Friday on Instagram that he had Tommy John Surgery and will miss all of next season.

The 28-year-old won the National League Cy Young Award in 2022 but wasn't quite as effective this season, going 7-12 with a 4.14 ERA in 184.2 innings spread out over 28 starts.

He last pitched on Sept. 3 and was ruled out for the remainder of the season two weeks ago as the Marlins were swept in the Wild Card Round by the Philadelphia Phillies.

Alcantara went 14-9 with a 2.28 ERA and 207 strikeouts in a league-leading 228.2 innings with six complete games last season.

He has spent all seven of his MLB seasons with the Marlins since making his debut back in 2017.