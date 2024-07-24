MIAMI (AP) — Miami Marlins right-hander Sandy Alcántara threw his first bullpen session Wednesday, nine months after the 2022 NL Cy Young Award winner had Tommy John surgery to repair a torn ligament in his elbow.

Alcántara said he threw about 20 pitches. He is targeting a return at the start of next season.

“I feel good,” Alcántara said. “The ball just came out pretty good from my hand. And I don’t feel tired. I don’t feel anything in my elbow.”

The 28-year-old Alcántara has not pitched in the majors since he experienced discomfort during a start against Washington on Sept. 3. After a stint on the injured list, Alcántara made a minor league rehab start that was cut short when he again felt discomfort. He had surgery in October.

“I don’t worry about my arm because the doctor did a great job,” Alcántara said. “I feel comfortable about what he did. So I’ve just got to be out there, take care of my pitches and command my fastball.”

Alcántara finished 14-9 with a 2.28 ERA and threw a major league-best six complete games in 2022 to become the Marlins’ first Cy Young Award winner.

“I was so happy to see him on the mound in full uni and sweating a little bit,” manager Skip Schumaker said. “First bullpen, you’re not looking to air it out. It’s just a really exciting time for him and the organization to see your guy on the mound.”

