The Miami Marlins have signed Canadian right-hander Cal Quantrill to a one-year, major league deal according to ESPN's Alden Gonzalez.

This comes as the Marlins get set to open camp later this week in Jupiter, Fla.

FanSided's Robert Murray reports the deal is for $3.5 million and could be worth as much as $4 million.

The 30-year-old from Port Hope, Ont., spent 2024 with the Colorado Rockies and made 29 starts, pitching to a 4.98 ERA with 110 strikeouts in 148.1 innings.

Quantrill has spent the majority of his big league career with the Cleveland Guardians and turned in a 3.16 ERA during the 2021 and 2022 seasons in 72 appearances, 54 of them starts. He was one of the main pieces in the multi-player deal, along with fellow Canadian Josh Naylor, that sent Mike Clevinger to San Diego in August of 2020.

Quantrill was drafted by the Padres No. 8 overall out of Stanford in 2016 and appeared in 33 games with the team before being shipped off to Cleveland.

He owns a 4.07 ERA in his six MLB seasons.