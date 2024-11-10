The Miami Marlins are hiring Los Angeles Dodgers first-base coach Clayton McCullough to be their next manager, according to multiple reports.

McCullough, 44, has been the first-base coach for the Dodgers since 2021. He helped guide the team to the 2024 World Series championship.

McCullough was hired by the Dodgers as a Minor League Field Coordinator following an eight-year stint as a manager in the minor leagues for the Toronto Blue Jays organization at the Rookie and Class-A levels.

The Marlins have made just two trips to the postseason in the last 21 seasons, both as wild-card teams in 2023 and 2020. Their last win in the postseason came in 2003, when they defeated the New York Yankees 4-2 in the World Series for the second championship in franchise history.

McCullough takes over a team that finished with the worst record in the NL East at 62-100, better than only the Colorado Rockies (61-101) and Chicago White Sox (41-121) across all of MLB.