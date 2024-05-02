MIAMI (AP) — Jesús Sánchez hit a game-winning single in the bottom of the 10th inning and the Miami Marlins beat the Colorado Rockies 5-4 Thursday and swept their three-game series.

The Marlins got two of their three victories in the series in 10 innings. They earned a 7-6 win in the opener on Tuesday.

Sánchez’s two-out opposite-field line drive to left off reliever Jalen Beeks scored automatic runner Luis Arraez from second.

The hit capped a whirlwind of emotions for Sánchez during the homestand. Miami manager Skip Schumaker removed Sánchez in the third inning for lack of effort while fielding a ball in Monday’s loss against Washington.

“This always shows you how life is, how baseball is,” Sánchez said. “There are ups and downs and you just have to move forward. Skip has always given me a vote of confidence and I am always trying to take advantage of that opportunity.”

Justin Lawrence (1-2) struck out Bryan De La Cruz before Beeks retired Jazz Chisholm Jr. on a fly out to center and walked Josh Bell. Sánchez had gone hitless in two at-bats against left-handed reliever Ty Blach but ended the game by connecting against left-handed throwing Beeks.

“For him to walk it off — I know it was a tough night for him the other night — credit to him,” Schumaker said. “He’s moved on. I think he’s grown from it already. I told him I still love him. I’m super happy for him.”

Arraez had two hits and Bell homered, while Miami starter Edward Cabrera and five relievers struck out 16. Burch Smith (1-0) pitched the 10th.

The Rockies lost their fifth straight and are the first team since 1900 to have trailed at one point in each of their first 31 games. They dropped to an NL-worst 7-24 and manager Bud Black met with the club after game. Black didn’t elaborate what was discussed.

“Morale is fine, you see it in there,” Black said. “Guys are playing their (butts) off. We’re just not getting the clutch hit or making the big pitch. They’re frustrated after the tough losses, but man, this group has a lot of heart.”

Cabrera was lifted with no outs in the fifth after his fourth walk loaded the bases. Cabrera, who said he’s been feeling cold symptoms in recent days, gave up four runs and three hits.

“I just tried to stay in the zone and get outs,” Cabrera said in Spanish. “Obviously, I have to work more on my control.”

Nick Fortes’ RBI single in the fourth gave the Marlins a 4-3 lead before the Rockies tied it in the fifth, when Jake Cave scored from third on a double play groundout by Ezequiel Tovar.

Colorado erased a two-run deficit with former Marlin Jacob Stallings’ three-run homer in the second. Stallings drove a changeup from Cabrera over the wall in left for his first homer of the season. Stallings played the past two years in Miami before signing with Colorado.

Miami tied it at 3-all on Bell’s solo blast in the third.

Chisholm’s RBI single and Sánchez’s sacrifice fly against Rockies starter Peter Lambert put the Marlins ahead 2-0 in the first.

Lambert allowed four runs and five hits in 3 1/3 innings. He walked three and struck out three.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Marlins: Left-hander Jesus Luzardo (left elbow tightness) threw a bullpen session Thursday. ... Left-hander Braxton Garrett (left shoulder impingement) completed five scoreless innings of one-hit ball in a rehab outing with Triple-A Jacksonville on Wednesday, while infielder Jake Burger (muscle strain) went 1-for-4 in a similar rehab appearance with Jacksonville.

UP NEXT

Rockies: Right-hander Cal Quantrill (0-3, 5.34) will start the opener of a three-game series at Pittsburgh on Friday. Left-hander Martin Perez (1-1, 2.86) will start for the Pirates.

Marlins: Have not announced a starter for the opener of a three-game series at Oakland on Friday. The A’s will go with left-hander JP Sears (1-2, 4.64).

