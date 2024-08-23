MIAMI (AP) — Miami Marlins shortstop Xavier Edwards left the club’s game against the Chicago Cubs on Friday night because of lower back discomfort.

Edwards singled in his at-bat to lead off the first and stole second. He then took his position in the second inning but was pinch hit for by Vidal Brujan when his turn came up again in the third.

The 25-year-old Edwards took over as Miami’s starting shortstop after he was called up from Triple-A on July 2. He is hitting .349 and has 22 steals.

On July 28, Edwards hit for the cycle against Milwaukee, becoming the second player in franchise history to accomplish the feat.

