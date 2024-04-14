SEATTLE (AP) — Michael Busch homered for the fourth straight game, Javier Assad struck out six and the Chicago Cubs beat the Seattle Mariners 3-2 on Sunday.

Reliever Adbert Alzolay picked off pinch-runner Julio Rodríguez to end the game after double plays ended two rallies.

Busch’s two-run homer put the Cubs up 3-0 and helped them to their second straight win to take the series from the Mariners. The franchise record for consecutive games with a home run is five, held by four players, including current Cubs slugger Christopher Morel, who did it last season.

The Cubs scored their only other run on a first-inning throwing error by Seattle starter Luis Castillo (0-4), who lost his fourth straight appearance to start the season.

Jorge Polanco hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning to cut Chicago's lead to 3-2, chasing Assad (2-0). Assad struck out six and walked one in 5 2/3 innings.

The Mariners put two on with no outs to lead off the seventh, but Mark Leiter Jr. induced a grounder from Luke Raley for a 6-4-3 double play to end the threat.

Héctor Neris walked three to load the bases with one out in the eighth, but Ty France grounded to short for a second rally-killing 6-4-3 double play.

Alzolay struck out two to earn his third save in five opportunities.

Castillo had his best outing of the season, reaching six innings and holding opponents to fewer than four runs for the first time. But his errant throw while chasing down Cody Bellinger’s bouncer down the first-base line allowed Seiya Suzuki to score easily from third.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Mariners LF Dominic Canzone left in the second inning after injuring the AC joint in his left shoulder on a spectacular catch at the wall. Canzone ran down Nico Hoerner’s line drive to the left-field gap and slammed face-first into the wall as the ball hit his glove. He made a quick seated throw to second to hold a runner, then lay sprawled on the warning track for a few moments. He walked off the field gingerly and was replaced by Dylan Moore.

REST DAY

Rodríguez was given the day off before he entered as a pinch runner in the bottom of the ninth for C Cal Raleigh. Manager Scott Servais characterized it as a rest day for the struggling third-year player. The two-time All-Star is batting .186 with a 33.3% strikeout percentage.

UP NEXT

Cubs: RHP Ben Brown (0-0, 6.10) takes the mound to start a three-game series at Arizona. He has allowed one run in his last 8 2/3 innings.

Mariners: RHP George Kirby (1-2, 8.16) attempts to stop a two-game slide as Seattle starts a three-game series with Cincinnati on Monday.

