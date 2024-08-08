WASHINGTON (AP) — Michael Conforto's two-run single highlighted a four-run 10th inning and the San Francisco Giants beat the Washington Nationals 9-5 on Thursday after squandering a three-run lead in the ninth inning.

Mike Yastrzemski grounded up the middle leading off the tenth against Robert Garcia (2-4). On the play, shortstop CJ Abrams threw wide to third attempting to get designated runner Jerar Encarnacion and both runners were safe. Brett Wisely's bunt single scored Encarnacion. Patrick Bailey then dropped a bunt that Garcia fielded and tried for an out at third, but Ildemaro Vargas dropped the throw. Garcia retired the next two batters before Conforto hit a bloop single to left that scored two, giving the Giants an 8-5 lead. Matt Chapman added an RBI single for the final margin.

Mark Canha hit a bases-loaded double, his fourth hit of the game, that snapped a 2-all tie and gave the Giants a 5-2 lead in the top of the ninth.

In the bottom half of the ninth, Luis Garcia Jr. hit a three run homer with two out off Giants' closer Camilo Duval that tied the game and forced extra innings.

Duval (4-1) was credited with the win.

Canha finished with a double and three singles as San Francisco (59-58) took three of four from Washington and moved above .500 for the first time since they were 29-28 on May 29.

Giants manager Bob Melvin was ejected for arguing a called strike three on Canha in the first inning of the game, which was delayed 50 minutes by rain in the top of the third inning and again for 72 minutes in the top of the eighth.

San Francisco loaded the bases on a single and two walks in the ninth before Canha's double and a throwing error on the play by right fielder Alex Call allowed three runs to score. In the bottom half, a walk, fielder's choice and a walk brought the tying run to the plate. Ildemaro Vargas flied to right, but Garcia homered just inside the left-field foul pole on a 1-2 pitch.

The Giants loaded the bases against DJ Herz with a double and two walks in the first. When Canha was called out on a 2-2 pitch, Melvin argued from the dugout and was ejected by home plate umpire Stu Scheurwater.

Herz allowed two earned runs on four hits and four walks over 2 2/3 innings.

Giants starter Kyle Harrison left with two outs in the fifth. He gave up two runs on five hits.

UP NEXT

Giants: LHP Robbie Ray (2-1, 4.40) pitches Friday against the visiting Detroit Tigers in the first of a three-game series.

Nationals: LHP Mitchell Parker (6-6, 4.06) pitches the opener of a three-game series Friday against the visiting Los Angeles Angels.

