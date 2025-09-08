ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Michael Helman drove in all the Texas runs with a grand slam and a double, lefty Jacob Latz pitched 5 2/3 scoreless innings and the playoff-chasing Rangers beat the MLB-best Milwaukee Brewers 5-0 on Monday night.

The Rangers (75-70) moved within 3 1/2 games of idle Houston, the closest they have been to the AL West lead since also trailing by 3 1/2 on May 30. Texas, with 17 games remaining, just won two of three against the Astros.

Milwaukee (89-56), which in this three-game series could become the first team to officially clinch a playoff spot, was held scoreless for the 11th time this season. Cole Winn, Jacob Webb and Chris Martin finished off the Rangers' 14th shutout win.

Texas didn't even have a base runner against Brewers starter Jose Quintana (11-6) until Jake Burger's leadoff walk in the fifth. The bases were loaded after Kyle Higashioka doubled off the very top of the 8-foot wall in left and Jonah Heim drew a walk before Helman's fourth homer of the season.

Helman added a two-out RBI double in the seventh.

Latz (2-0) made his third consecutive start in what had been the rotation spot of 11-game winner Nathan Eovaldi before he went the injured list with a right rotator cuff strain. The left-hander struck out four and walked one while allowing only three singles.

Key moment

Batting with the bases loaded for the first time in his 30 big league games, Helman hit a 381-foot liner into the left-field seats.

Key stat

The Rangers have won 12 of their past 16 games. They scored at least four runs in each win, and were held to fewer than that in those losses.

Up next

Rangers right-hander Jack Leiter (9-8, 3.74 ERA) starts Tuesday night in the middle game of the series. Milwaukee hadn't named a starter.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB