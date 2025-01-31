SAN DIEGO (AP) — Pitcher Michael King and the San Diego Padres avoided an arbitration hearing when they agreed Friday to a one-year deal guaranteeing $7.75 million.

King gets a $3 million signing bonus and a $1 million salary this year. The agreement includes a $15 million mutual option with a $3.75 million buyout, and the buyout amount could escalate by $250,000 based on starts this year; $50,000 for 20 and $100,000 each for 25 and 28.

A 29-year-old right-hander, King asked for $8.8 million and was offered $7,325,000 when proposed figures were exchanged. He will be eligible for free agency after this year's World Series.

San Diego obtained King from the Yankees in December 2023 as part of the trade that sent outfielder Juan Soto to New York. King went 13-9 with a 2.95 ERA in 30 starts and one relief appearance, striking out 201 and walking 63 in in 173 2/3 innings.

King is 26-26 with a 3.20 ERA in 49 starts and 97 relief appearances with the Yankees (2019-23) and Padres.

