WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Nationals right-hander Michael Soroka went on the 15-day injured list Friday with a strained biceps in his pitching arm after hurting himself in his first start with the club.

The 27-year-old Soroka left his start against the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday with what he called “a feeling that shouldn't be there” after spiking a slider in the sixth inning.

Soroka gave up four runs and took the loss in Washington's 5-2 setback that day, part of a 1-5 start to the season for the Nationals entering Friday night's home game against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

This is the latest in a long string of health issues for the pitcher, who finished second behind New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso in NL Rookie of the Year voting and sixth in NL Cy Young Award voting in 2019 with the Atlanta Braves.

Soroka tore his right Achilles tendon in 2020, then later injured the same tendon while walking into Atlanta’s ballpark. He missed the entire regular season in 2021 and 2022.

After going 0-10 with a 4.74 ERA in 79 2/3 innings across 25 appearances for the Chicago White Sox last season, including nine starts, Soroka signed a one-year contract for $9 million with Washington.

To take Soroka's spot on the roster, Washington recalled right-hander Jackson Rutledge from Triple-A Rochester. Rutledge was a first-round pick in the 2019 amateur draft and began this season in Rochester's bullpen.

He made three appearances for the Nationals in 2024, including one start.

