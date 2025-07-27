HOUSTON (AP) — Miguel Andujar and Shea Langeliers homered in the first inning, J.T. Ginn threw six shutout innings and the Athletics beat the Houston Astros 7-1 on Sunday to sweep the four-game series.

Starting in the leadoff spot for the first time in his nine-year career, Andujar homered on Colton Gordon's fifth pitch. With two out, Langeliers sent a 3-0 fastball over the train tracks in left for his 17th home run of the season.

Langeliers has homered in three straight games for the first time in his career. He went 2 for 4 with two runs.

Ginn (2-2) held the Astros to three hits in his longest start of the season. He struck out four without issuing a walk.

Colby Thomas went 1 for 2 with a double and the first RBI of his major league career.

Two days after becoming the first rookie in major league history to hit four home runs in a game, Nick Kurtz was given the day off. He's batting .549 during a 13-game hitting streak.

Gordon (4-3) surrendered four runs on six hits over five innings with six strikeouts.

The A’s four-game winning streak and the Astros' four-game losing streak match season-highs.

Key moment

Andujar’s leadoff home run.

Key stat

Houston's opponents have scored first in a franchise-record 18 straight games, one game shy of the expansion era record set by the 1987 Orioles.

Up next

The Athletics open a three-game home series against Seattle on Monday night, with LHP JP Sears (7-8 4.98 ERA) facing RHP Luis Castillo (7-6 3.30). The Astros open a three-game home series against Washington on Monday night, with LHP Framber Valdez (11-4 2.67) opposing RHP Brad Lord (2-5 3.39

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb