CHICAGO (AP) — Miguel Vargas and Edgar Quero each hit a three-run homer in the seventh inning, and the Chicago White Sox beat the Philadelphia Phillies 9-3 on Wednesday.

Colson Montgomery and Kyle Teel also went deep as last-place Chicago won the rain-delayed rubber game of the three-game series. Luis Robert Jr. and Mike Tauchman each had three hits, and Mike Vasil (5-3) pitched four scoreless innings.

Robert, Tauchman and right-hander Adrian Houser all could be on the move ahead of Thursday’s MLB trade deadline. Austin Slater was dealt to the Yankees before the matchup with the Phillies, and Houser was scratched amid trade talks.

Philadelphia's bullpen struggled on the same day it acquired hard-throwing reliever Jhoan Duran in a trade with Minnesota. The Phillies remained a half-game back of the NL East-leading Mets, who lost 5-0 at San Diego.

The start of the game was delayed for 3 hours, 35 minutes because of rain.

The White Sox broke it open in the seventh. Lenyn Sosa hit a tiebreaking RBI single off Max Lazar (1-1), and Vargas made it 6-2 with a drive to left for his 13th homer. Quero tacked on a two-out shot off Seth Johnson for his third homer.

Brandon Marsh homered for Philadelphia, and Nick Castellanos and Otto Kemp each hit an RBI single.

Key moment

White Sox left fielder Andrew Benintendi robbed Bryce Harper of a potential three-run homer with a leaping grab at the wall for the final out of the eighth.

Key stat

The White Sox improved to 8-4 since the All-Star break.

Up next

Phillies: LHP Ranger Suárez (8-4, 2.59 ERA) starts on Friday night in the opener of a three-game series against Detroit. RHP Jack Flaherty (6-10, 4.51 ERA) goes for the visiting Tigers.

White Sox: Head west for the opener of a three-game set at the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb