NEW YORK (AP) — Right-hander Mike Baumann and minor league catcher Michael Pérez were acquired by the Seattle Mariners from the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday for catcher Blake Hunt.

The 28-year-old Baumann was 1-0 with a 3.44 ERA in 17 relief appearances for the Orioles this season, striking out 16 and walking nine in 18 1/3 innings. He was designated for assignment on Saturday when the Orioles activated right-hander Grayson Rodriguez from the 15-day injured list.

Baumann is 13-5 with a 4.45 ERA in four starts and 90 relief appearances over four seasons with the Orioles. He was 10-1 with a 3.76 ERA in 60 relief appearances last season.

The 31-year-old Pérez hit .221 with two homers and 13 RBIs in 21 games this year at Triple-A Norfolk. He has a .179 average with 15 homers and 61 RBIs in six seasons with Tampa Bay (2018-20), Pittsburgh (2021-22) and the New York Mets (2022-23).

Hunt, 25, batted .293 with four homers and 20 RBIs in 23 games this year with Triple-A Tacoma.

___

