ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Mike Trout hit a tying homer that sparked a six-run seventh inning, Kevin Newman added a three-run shot and the Los Angeles Angels rolled to an 8-2 victory over the Washington Nationals on Saturday night.

Kyle Hendricks gave up one run in five innings and rookie Christian Moore delivered the go-ahead single with two outs in the seventh. Gustavo Campero also homered for the Angels.

CJ Abrams went deep for the Nationals, and Michael Soroka pitched six innings of two-hit ball.

Washington took a 2-1 lead in the seventh on Riley Adams’ RBI single off Ryan Zeferjahn (5-1). Trout connected against Zach Brzykcy (0-1) leading off the bottom half for his 13th home run.

Los Angeles then sent 11 more batters to the plate in the inning, with Taylor Ward (double), Jo Adell (single) and Moore contributing important hits. Newman, batting ninth, launched his first homer this season off Eduardo Salazar for a 6-2 lead.

Luis Rengifo’s double and Ward’s bases-loaded walk made it 7-2. Campero homered in the eighth.

The Angels took a 1-0 lead in the second when Ward was hit by a pitch and scored on Logan O’Hoppe’s double-play grounder. The Nationals tied it in the fifth on Abrams’ 12th homer.

Soroka struck out five and walked one in a no-decision.

Key moment

Salazar struck out O’Hoppe and got Zach Neto to pop out with runners on first and third in the seventh and was one strike from escaping the jam when Moore hammered a 1-2 fastball above the zone for an RBI single and a 3-2 Angels lead.

Key stat

Soroka entered with a 3.49 ERA through five innings and a 22.85 ERA in the sixth. But after giving up Newman’s leadoff single in the sixth, the right-hander started a 1-6-3 double play on Rengifo’s grounder and got Nolan Schanuel to pop out to preserve a 1-all tie.

Up next

Nationals left-hander Mitchell Parker (5-8, 4.59 ERA) opposes Angels right-hander Jack Kochanowicz (3-8, 5.49) in Sunday’s series finale.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB