MIAMI (AP) — Mike Trout hit two solo homers and the Los Angeles Angels rallied from an early four-run deficit and beat the Miami Marlins 7-4 on Monday.

Trout’s second shot — a 473-foot blast in the sixth — landed in the walkway high above the wall in left-centerfield. It was Trout’s 26th multihomer game. The two blasts also put him at 371 in his career, surpassing Gil Hodges for 81st on the all-time list.

“That’s probably one of the better balls I’ve hit, just like barreled it, and actually seen it go out instead of running around the bases,” Trout said. “Just trying to get back to myself and today kind of got back to that.”

Trout’s bid for a third homer ended when Miami reliever Tanner Scott (0-2) walked him to load the bases in the eighth. Brandon Drury then reached on a fielder’s choice that scored Anthony Rendon from third and snapped a 4-4 tie.

“That was very impressive,” Angels manager Ron Washington said of Trout. “He’s healthy and those two balls he hit, he put a charge in them. And that one at-bat when he ended up walking, that was excellent, too. He had a tremendous night, and we certainly needed that.”

The Angels padded their lead in the ninth on Jo Adell’s RBI single and a balk by reliever Anthony Bender that scored Adell from third. Trout grounded out to third to end the inning.

“We’ve got a bunch of younger guys and we’ve got some veteran guys, too,” Trout said. “It’s good to see the fight.”

Adam Cimber (1-0) entered with one out and two runners on base in the sixth. The side-throwing right-hander induced a first pitch double play grounder against Jake Burger to end the threat.

“Great play behind me. We played great defense today,” Cimber said.

Cimber got three outs on 10 pitches in a perfect seventh before Matt Moore followed with a perfect eighth. Carlos Estevez pitched the ninth for his second save.

Luis Arraez had two singles and three walks for the Marlins, who lost their season-starting fifth straight.

“I think that the challenge for me is trying to put our guys in the right situations to win,” Marlins manager Skip Schumaker said. “I’m obviously not doing a good job with that right now. We’re giving up leads. I’ve got to figure that part out.”

George Soriano relieved Miami starter Max Meyer to start the sixth and allowed consecutive solo shots against Nolan Schanuel and Trout that tied it at 4-all.

In his first appearance since July 23, 2022, Meyer gave up two runs, two hits, walked two and struck out four. Meyer, the third overall selection in the 2020 major league draft, missed last season after undergoing right elbow surgery.

Nick Gordon’s two-RBI double capped a four-run first for Miami against starter Chase Silseth. Burger and Jazz Chisholm Jr. also hit RBI singles.

The Angels narrowed the deficit on Aaron Hicks’ RBI groundout in the second before Trout’s first solo shot off Meyer in the fourth.

Silseth was lifted after three innings and 76 pitches. The right-hander allowed four runs and five hits, walked two and struck out five.

Two-time Masters golf champion Bubba Watson threw the ceremonial first pitch before the game.

The Marlins selected the contract of LHP Kent Emmanuel from Triple-A Jacksonville and designated RHP Vladimir Gutierrez for assignment. Gutierrez pitched four innings of relief in Miami’s 9-7 loss against Pittsburgh on Sunday.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Angels: OF Mickey Moniac walked in two plate appearances after sitting out the series finale against Baltimore on Sunday because of illness.

Marlins: LHP Braxton Garrett (left shoulder soreness) is scheduled to throw three innings in an extended spring training game Tuesday in Jupiter, Fla.

UP NEXT

LHP Tyler Anderson (season debut) will start the second game of the series for the Angels on Tuesday. The Marlins will go with LHP Jesús Luzardo (0-0, 3.60).

___

