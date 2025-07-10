ST. LOUIS (AP) — Miles Mikolas pitched two-hit ball into the sixth inning, helping the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Washington Nationals 8-1 on Thursday night.

Willson Contreras homered and Alec Burleson drove in two runs as St. Louis won the rubber game in the three-game series. Brendan Donovan had two hits, scored twice and drove in a run.

St. Louis (50-44) went 5-1 against Washington this year, winning the season series against the Nationals for the first time since 2021.

Mikolas (5-6) struck out six and walked one in 5 2/3 innings. It was his first win since May 23.

Jacob Young drove in Washington's only run on a fielder's choice in the eighth.

Nationals right-hander Michael Soroka (3-7) worked four innings of two-run ball. He threw 91 pitches, 57 for strikes.