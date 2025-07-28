NEW YORK (AP) — Veteran catcher Danny Jansen was traded by the Tampa Bay Rays to his hometown Milwaukee Brewers on Monday night for minor league infielder Jadher Areinamo.

Jansen was in Tampa Bay’s original lineup against the New York Yankees but was pulled about 45 minutes before the first pitch. The trade was announced shortly after the Rays ended a four-game losing streak with a 4-2 win at Yankee Stadium.

Jansen said he found out about the deal after meeting with manager Kevin Cash and president of baseball operations Erik Neander.

“I was getting ready to play the game, and I understand that side of baseball,” Jansen said. “Just grateful for the time spent here with the guys.”

The Rays signed Jansen to an $8.5 million, one-year contract on Dec. 13. He batted .204 with 11 homers and 29 RBIs in 73 games for the Rays.

Jansen grew up in Appleton, Wisconsin. He is joining the NL Central leaders to serve as a backup to William Conteras, who is playing through a fractured finger. Conteras is hitting .245 with six homers and 42 RBIs in 100 games.

“I don’t live too far,” Jansen said. “That’s going to be something that my wife and I had never experienced.”

Jansen was moved right around the MLB trade deadline for the second straight season.

Toronto dealt him to Boston on July 24, 2024, and he wound up playing for both teams in a game at Fenway Park that got suspended June 26 and resumed two months later.

“Having gone through a trade last year will probably make this process a little bit easier for me going into a team as a catcher learning pitchers and all that,” Jansen said. “So, looking forward to the challenge and task at hand with that. I think having a little bit of experience helps.”

Areinamo batted .297 with 11 homers and 51 RBIs in 94 games for Class A Wisconsin of the Midwest League and has appeared at third base, shortstop and second base. Last season, he hit .301 in 110 games for Wisconsin.

The Rays are 8-18 in their last 26 games following a 25-9 stretch from May 20 to June 26. Tampa Bay is 2 1/2 games back of the final wild-card spot in the American League.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB