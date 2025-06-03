NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers right-handed pitcher Brandon Woodruff took a line drive to his throwing elbow during a rehabilitation appearance with Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday.

Woodruff left the game after getting struck by a batted ball from Gwinnett’s Cade Bunnell that had a 108-mph exit velocity.

Milwaukee manager Pat Murphy said after the Brewers’ 4-2 loss in Cincinnati on Tuesday night that his understanding was that X-rays on Woodruff were negative. Murphy added that Woodruff would undergo a CT scan on Wednesday.

The incident could cause one more delay in Woodruff’s long-awaited return to the majors. The two-time All-Star last pitched in a major league game on Sept. 23, 2023.

Woodruff missed the Brewers’ 2023 postseason with a shoulder injury that required surgery and prevented him from pitching last year. He was pitching for Nashville and getting ready to get back to the big leagues last month when tendinitis in his right ankle slowed his return.

