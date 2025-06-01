PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers designated hitter Christian Yelich left Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Phillies after being hit by a pitch in the first inning.

Yelich suffered a right hand contusion, the Brewers announced. He was hit by a 90 mph sinker from Ranger Suarez. He remained in the game but was lifted for pinch hitter Eric Haase in the third.

Yelich is batting .233 this season with a team-leading 12 home runs and 39 RBIs. He had four hits in Saturday’s 17-7 win over the Phillies and homered twice Friday night.

Yelich missed 81 games last season because of a lower back injury.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB