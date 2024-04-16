MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich has gone on the 10-day injured list with a lower back strain.

The move announced Tuesday is retroactive to Saturday. Yelich's last appearance came in an 11-1 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Friday.

Milwaukee recalled utilityman Owen Miller from Triple-A Nashville to fill Yelich’s spot on the roster.

Yelich, 32, was off to a blistering start before his injury. The 2018 NL MVP is batting .333 with a .422 on-base percentage, .744 slugging percentage, five homers and 11 RBIs in 11 games.

Thanks in part to his presence, the Brewers entered Tuesday’s action ranked second in the majors in batting average, on-base percentage, slugging percentage and runs per game.

Miller, 27, batted .261 with a .303 on-base percentage, five homers, 27 RBIs and 13 steals in 90 games for Milwaukee last season. He was batting .353 with a .414 on-base percentage in 13 games with Nashville this year.

