The Milwaukee Brewers have non-tendered starter Brandon Woodruff and first baseman Rowdy Tellez, it was announced Friday evening.

The Brewers later released a statement on Woodruff, calling it a "very difficult decision" to cut ties with the two-time All-Star.

We have tendered contracts to Willy Adames, Jake Bauers, Tyrone Taylor, Corbin Burnes, Adrian Houser, Hoby Milner, Joel Payamps, Devin Williams & Bryse Wilson.



We have non-tendered Rowdy Tellez, J.C. Mejía & Brandon Woodruff, making them free agents. — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) November 18, 2023

Woodruff is set to miss the entire 2024 season as he recovers from shoulder surgery.

The 30-year-old has posted an ERA of 3.62 or lower in each of the past four seasons, finishing as high as fifth in National League Cy Young voting. He battled a shoulder injury for much of the 2023 season but still went 5-1 with a 2.28 ERA in 11 starts.

In seven seasons with the Brewers, Woodruff is a combined 46-26 with a 3.10 ERA.

Meanwhile, Tellez broke out in 2022, hitting 35 home runs and driving in 89 while slashing .219.306/.461, but wasn't near as consistent last season. In 105 games, Tellez hit just 13 home runs and had a .667 OPS, down .100 points from the year before.

The 28-year-old played parts of four seasons with the Toronto Blue Jays, arriving in Milwaukee in a trade that sent right-handers Trevor Richards and Bowden Francis back north of the border.

Tellez played 219 games with the Blue Jays, hitting 21 homers with the team in 2019.