MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jackson Chourio left the Milwaukee Brewers’ game against the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday night after getting hurt while running the bases on a leadoff triple in the fifth inning.

Chourio appeared to slow up a bit on his way from second to third after hitting a shot off the wall in right-center field. As head athletic trainer Brad Epstein and manager Pat Murphy went to third base to check on Chourio, the 21-year-old outfielder put his hand on the back of his right leg.

He was replaced by pinch-runner Blake Perkins.

Chourio entered Tuesday batting .274 for the NL Central leaders with a .309 on-base percentage, .468 slugging percentage, 17 homers, 67 RBIs and 18 steals in 105 games. He finished third in NL Rookie of the Year balloting last season.

He had a 20-game hitting streak that was snapped Monday in the Brewers’ 8-4 victory over the Cubs.

