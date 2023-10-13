Brandon Woodruff's 2024 season might be over before it even begins.

The Milwaukee Brewers announced Friday that the two-time All-Star right-hander underwent shoulder surgery and is expected to miss most, if not all, of next season.

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Brandon Woodruff underwent surgery to repair the anterior capsule in his right shoulder, the team announced. Woodruff is expected to miss most, if not all, of the 2024 season. A huge blow. — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) October 13, 2023

Woodruff, 30, made only 11 starts in 2023, having been sidelined up until August with inflammation in his throwing shoulder. He went 5-1 with an earned run average of 2.28 and 0.821 WHIP over 67.0 innings pitched and a complete game.

But the shoulder injury kept Woodruff out of the Brewers' playoff squad as they fell in two games to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

In 130 games over seven seasons, all with Milwaukee, Woodruff is 46-26 with a 3.10 ERA and 1.045 WHIP in 680.1 IP.

The Tupelo, MS native is arbitration-eligible in 2024 and a free agent after the upcoming season.