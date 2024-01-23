The Milwaukee Brewers and free agent first baseman Rhys Hoskins are finalizing a two-year, $34 million deal, according to multiple reports.

The deal carries an opt-out after the first season.

Hoskins, 30, missed all of 2023 after he tore his ACL in spring training.

During his time recovering from surgery to repair his torn ligament, former outfielder Bryce Harper returned to the lineup and took Hoskins' spot at first base while he recovered from Tommy John surgery of his own.

After the season ended, Philadelphia Phillies general manager Dave Dombrowski announced that Harper would keep the first base position moving forward with the Phillies, and Hoskins was made expendable.

The left-handed hitter played in 156 games for the Phillies in 2022, his last season of action. He hit .246 with 30 home runs and 79 runs batted in.

He was a driving force behind the Phillies making their first trip to the World Series in over 10 years in 2022, as he hit four HR and collected seven RBI in the National League Championship Series against the San Diego Padres.

In 667 career MLB games, all with the Phillies, the Sacramento, Calif., native has hit .242 with 148 HR and 405 RBI. His 116 walks in 2019 led the major leagues.