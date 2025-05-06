MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jake Bauers hit a two-run homer as the Milwaukee Brewers got all their runs in the first inning of a 4-3 victory over the Houston Astros on Tuesday.

The Brewers produced that big first-inning outburst against Hayden Wesneski, who hadn’t allowed more than three runs in any of his previous five starts this season.

Rhys Hoskins opened the scoring with a two-out, two-run double off the center-field wall. Bauers followed that up by clearing that center-field wall as he connected on a 1-2 pitch and delivered a 416-foot drive.

Wesneski (1-3) didn’t allow any more runs but only lasted four innings. He struck out three while allowing five hits and two walks.

Milwaukee’s Chad Patrick (2-3) worked a career-high 6 2/3 innings and carried a one-hit shutout into the seventh before the Astros got to him.

After Yainer Diaz and Jake Meyers hit consecutive one-out singles, Brendan Rodgers hit a three-run homer with two outs to cut Milwaukee’s lead to 4-3. Rodgers’ drive to right field was his first homer of the season.

The Astros had runners on first and second with two outs in the eighth, but Nick Mears came out of the bullpen and got Diaz to hit an inning-ending grounder to shortstop Joey Ortiz. Mears had gotten the Brewers out of a two-on, one-out jam in a 5-1 victory over the Astros a night earlier.

Trevor Megill retired the side in order in the ninth for his fourth save in five opportunities. Meyers led off the inning with a deep fly that Jackson Chourio caught at the center-field warning track.

Key moment

Houston trailed 4-3 with one out in the eighth when Brewers catcher William Contreras threw out Jose Altuve, who was attempting to advance to second on a pitch in the dirt. Isaac Paredes walked and Christian Walker singled immediately after that second out, but the Astros couldn't capitalize.

Key stat

Patrick, a 26-year-old rookie, hasn't allowed more than three runs in any of his seven starts.

Up next

Left-hander Framber Valdez (1-4, 4.39 ERA) pitches for Houston and right-hander Quinn Priester (1-0, 5.79) starts for Milwaukee as the Brewers attempt to complete the sweep Wednesday afternoon.

