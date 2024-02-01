The Milwaukee Brewers have traded former Cy Young-winning pitcher Corbin Burnes to the Baltimore Orioles, according to multiple reports.

Corbin Burnes to the Orioles is done, sources tell ESPN. A blockbuster trade less than two weeks before spring training starts. Baltimore gets one of the best pitchers in baseball, and the Brewers will get a package of prospects back. First with it close: @Ken_Rosenthal. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 2, 2024

Milwaukee will be getting prospect shortstop Joey Ortiz and pitcher D.L. Hall in return, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Shortstop Joey Ortiz and left-hander D.L. Hall are going to the Milwaukee Brewers in the trade that will send Corbin Burnes to Baltimore, a source tells ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 2, 2024

Burnes, 29, started 32 games for the Brewers last season, where he held a 3.39 earned-run average with 200 strikeouts in 193.2 innings pitched.

The righty earned the National League Cy Young award for top pitcher in 2021, when he struck out 234 batters in just 167.0 innings and maintained a 2.43 ERA, which led the league.

Burnes is slated to become a free agent after the 2024 season.

The Brewers selected Burnes in the fourth round of the 2016 MLB June Amateur Draft, and he debuted for them in 2018, where he held a perfect 7-0 record out of the bullpen.

Burnes earned a full-time spot in the starting rotation in his fourth season in 2021.

In six professional seasons, Burnes has finished in the top 10 for Cy Young voting four times - every season from 2020 through 2023.

In 167 career MLB games played, the Bakersfield, Calif. native has a 3.26 ERA with 870 strikeouts in 709.1 innings pitched.

Ortiz, 25, was drafted in the fourth round of the 2019 draft by the Orioles and appeared in 15 games last season, recording a .212 batting average with four RBIs.

The 5-foot-9 infielder played 88 games with Triple-A Norfolk in 2023, registering a .321 batting average with nine home runs and 58 RBIs.

Hall, 25, was drafted 21st overall by the Orioles in the 2017 draft and appeared in 18 games with the Orioles last season, putting up a 3-0 record with a 3.26 earned-run average and 1.190 WHIP.