It was like something out of a storybook. Tyler Black was at the plate in his big league debut with the Milwaukee Brewers as his father, former TSN broadcaster Rod Black, and his mother Nancy Black, were being interviewed in the stands.

The younger Black connected on his second hit of the game, and of his career, and his father's instincts took over, immediately calling the play.

"There's a base hit to right field for my boy, Tyler Black," said Rod Black. "There you go, oh there you go, 2 for 2. Happy birthday, Nancy."

The moment has gone viral, with baseball fans, or fans of Rod Black from his time on TSN, loving the moment. Tyler Black was actually one of the last people to see it.

"I didn't see it till after the game. Sophia (Minnaert), one of our reporters mentioned it to me in the locker room," said the younger Black. "Right away I got a smile on my face. It's crazy.

"I wouldn't want anyone else on the mic other than my dad for that one."

Tyler Black went 2 for 4 in the Brewers' 8-2 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on April 30 with a double and a run scored with his parents in the crowd at American Family Field in Milwaukee.

Although Tyler Black's not big on social media — "it's been so hectic" — he said that family, friends, former teammates and coaches have reached out to him to talk about the moment with his dad and wish him luck on his MLB career.

"I've heard from a lot of my friends when I first got the call (up to the Brewers), and then after the game," he said. "A lot of people helped me get to this point and that's truly what matters to me at the end of the day.

"Hearing from those people because those are the people that kind of got me to where I'm at."

A who's-who of Canadian baseball has reached out to him over the past week including Toronto Mets president Ryan McBride, former Blue Jays outfielder Rob Butler, who also coached Black, and World Series hero Joe Carter.

"It's been really cool to put in the work to get here, but to put a smile on other people's faces and show people they can do it from Canada has been really cool as well," said Black.

The 23-year-old first baseman is hitting .211 through six games with Milwaukee heading into Tuesday night's game in Kansas City against the Royals. He has a .250 on-base percentage with a run and one stolen base.

"I'm trying to help this team win as many games as I can," said Black, who started the season with triple-A Nashville. "It's very different up here. Really the only thing that matters is winning and I love that.

"So just taking it day by day and trying to help this team win as many games as they can."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 7, 2024.