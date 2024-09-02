MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames extended his home run streak to five games to tie a team record as he belted a three-run shot in the first inning of Monday’s game against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Adames' homer came off Cardinals starter Andre Pallante for his 29th of the season and coincidentally it came on his 29th birthday.

Adames tied the mark set by Jeromy Burnitz in 1997 and Eric Thames in 2017 as the only players in franchise history to accomplish the feat.

It was also the 13th three-run homer of the season for Adames, as he joins Ken Griffey Jr. (1996) as the only players in major league history to do so. Sammy Sosa, Tino Martinez and Hall of Famer Roy Campanella each had 12 three-run homers in a single season.

The free-agent-to-be has started all 138 games for the NL Central-leading Brewers.

