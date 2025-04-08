KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Minnesota Twins ace Pablo López left Tuesday’s start against the Kansas City Royals in the bottom of the fifth inning with an apparent right leg injury.

López grabbed the back of his leg after walking Jonathan India. Manager Rocco Baldelli and trainer Nick Paparesta visited the mound and took López out after a short discussion.

López threw 78 pitches in 4 2/3 innings, allowing an unearned run on three hits and a walk with six strikeouts.

Cole Sands came on in relief for the Twins.

