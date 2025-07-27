MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins announced on Sunday that All-Star center fielder Byron Buxton is day-to-day with cartilage irritation in his rib cage.

Buxton was pulled from Saturday's game against Washington after he experienced discomfort in his side while running. An MRI performed on Sunday confirmed the irritated cartilage.

“It's a good outcome,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. “We'll see how he is tomorrow and so on, but to be day-to-day with what he left the game with, it's a good thing.”

The 31-year-old Buxton is hitting .282 with 23 home runs and an OPS of .905.

