MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Carlos Correa said discussions about a trade from Minnesota back to Houston before Thursday's deadline aren't “serious," but he didn't rule out the possibility of returning to the city where he won a World Series.

“That’s not something that’s, I don’t think, serious right now,” the shortstop said after sitting out Minnesota’s 13-1 loss to Boston on Wednesday with a migraine. “We’ll see where everything goes, but my goal has always been to be here and win here."

The three-time All-Star has a no-trade clause in the six-year, $200 million contract he signed with the Twins in 2023, so he’d need to sign off on any deal. Correa said he’s been in frequent communication with Twins president of baseball operations Derek Falvey and manager Rocco Baldelli, and said he has “full control” over what happens between now and the 6 p.m. ET Thursday deadline.

The Astros may be in need of an infielder, with third baseman Isaac Paredes continuing to battle a strained hamstring. Correa is a beloved fixture in franchise history who led Houston to a 2017 World Series crown and batted .277 with 489 RBIs in seven seasons.

Astros second baseman Jose Altuve, who remains close with Correa, was asked in Houston on Wednesday if he'd heard about the possibility of him returning to the team.

“Correa’s a guy with a lot of history here in Houston,” Altuve said. “He’s a great player, great human being, great teammate. So I think — if anything (were) to happen, I hope it’s the best for him and for us.”

Altuve said he hasn't talked to Correa about it and that he probably wouldn't get in touch with him until after the deadline.

The 30-year-old Correa hasn't been quite the same player since signing a three-year deal with Minnesota in 2022. Correa opted out of that contract and agreed to join the San Francisco Giants then the New York Mets, but both deals were negated after his physicals.

He re-signed with Minnesota, where he's hit .271 while battling several nagging injuries that have had him in and out of the lineup.

After trading starter Chris Paddack to Detroit on Tuesday, the Twins have indicated they plan to keep shedding contracts at this year's deadline. A team that expected to compete for the AL Central is fourth in the division, 4-8 since the All-Star break and an AL-worst 20-31 since June 1.

While Falvey and the front office continue to believe in a core that includes All-Star Byron Buxton, Royce Lewis and ace Pablo Lopez, the team may start preparing for next season and beyond by maximizing the return value of expiring contracts.

It's the first time in his career Correa has played for a team in “sell” mode.

“I’ve been having a lot of conversation with players and just try to keep them focused on the things that they can control and the daily work that we do here, to go out there and try to win games and whatever happens happens,” Correa said.

Correa also left Tuesday's loss to the Red Sox with a migraine. An MRI on Wednesday revealed no serious concerns.

Correa isn't the only Twins player whose name has swirled in the annual trade deadline rumor mill. Closer Jhoan Duran, reliever Griffin Jax, outfielder Harrison Bader, catcher Christian Vázquez, reliever Danny Coulombe, outfielder Ty France and utility man Willi Castro, among others, are set to become free agents or arbitration-eligible after the season.

“This game has kind of thrown me all over the place,” said France, who signed with Minnesota in February. “I’ve been traded a few times, been DFA’d, I’ve been through it all. So it’s just part of the business. It’s not a fun part, but it is what it is."

Jax said he's never dealt with this before.

"A couple of years ago in ’21, I was the guy that was going to get called up if we made some trades, and that’s what ended up happening. So, now being on this side and seeing the other sides of emotions and what it’s really like from the business side, it’s just different.”

Castro exited Wednesday's loss to Boston early and was seen shaking hands with many of his teammates in the dugout.

“I was planning on taking Willi out of the game,” Baldelli said. “Willi hasn’t gone anywhere. I just wanted to give him a little pat. He plays hard for us every day."

Castro, a 2024 All-Star said afterward he was “nervous” about the 24 hours leading up to the deadline.

"They haven’t told me anything yet,” he said.

Associated Press Sports Writer Kristie Rieken in Houston contributed to this story.

