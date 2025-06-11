MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins claimed left-handed pitcher Joey Wentz off waivers from the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday, adding a reinforcement for their injury-thinned staff.

The 27-year-old Wentz had a 4.15 ERA in 19 relief appearances this season for the Pirates, with 11 walks and 22 strikeouts in 26 innings. Wentz was designated for assignment or release on Saturday by the Pirates, who claimed him off waivers last September from the Detroit Tigers. He had a 4.68 ERA over a career-high 46 games between the Tigers and Pirates in 2024.

Wentz, who made 26 starts over his first two major league seasons with the Tigers, will give the Twins a second lefty next to Danny Coulombe and additional depth for a bullpen that could be strained in the coming weeks in light of shoulder injuries last week that took out two members of the rotation, Pablo López and Zebby Matthews. To make room on the 40-man roster for Wentz, the Twins transferred López to the 60-day injured list.

