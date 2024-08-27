Trevor Richards' time with the Minnesota Twins is at its end.

The team designed the former Toronto Blue Jays right-hander for assignment on Tuesday in a flurry of roster moves.

Righty Joe Ryan was transferred to the 60-day injured list, while righty Michael Tonkin was claimed off waivers from the New York Yankees and righty Caleb Boushey was recalled from Triple-A St. Paul.

Richards, 31, was acquired from the Blue Jays on July 30 in exchange for minor-league infielder Jay Harry.

He made 10 appearances for the Twins going 0-1 with a 4.15 earned run average and 1.462 WHIP over 13.0 innings pitched. He struck out 13 batters and walked 11.

A native of Aviston, IL, Richards is in his seventh big-league season having also suited up for the Milwaukee Brewers, Tampa Bay Rays and Miami Marlins.