The Minnesota Twins have optioned struggling second baseman Edouard Julien to their Triple-A affiliate St. Paul Saints.

The 25-year-old Quebec City native had a poor month of May that saw him post a slash line of .169/.274/.181 since the end of April.

On the season, Julien is batting .207 with 35 hits, seven home runs, 17 runs batted in and an OPS of .676.

The Auburn product made his major league debut in 2023, hitting 17 home runs in 109 games played.

In a corresponding move, the Twins are expected to activate infielder Royce Lewis in time for Tuesday's series opener with the New York Yankees.

The Twins (33-26) sit third in the American League Central, six games back of the division-leading Cleveland Guardians.

The team currently occupies the third AL wild-card spot, 3.5 games up on the Boston Red Sox.