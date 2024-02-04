The Minnesota Twins have signed right-handed pitcher Jay Jackson to a major league contract, according to multiple reports.

Jackson, 36, spent last season with the Toronto Blue Jays, appearing in 25 games.

The 6-foot-1 reliever had a 3-1 record in Toronto with a 2.12 earned-run average and 27 strikeouts in 29.2 innings.

Drafted in the ninth round of the of the 2008 draft by the Chicago Cubs, Jackson has a career 6-2 record with a 3.50 ERA and 1.179 WHIP split between the San Diego Padres, Milwaukee Brewers, San Francisco Giants, Atlanta Braves, and Blue Jays.