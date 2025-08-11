NEW YORK (AP) — The Minnesota Twins reinstated center fielder Byron Buxton from the 10-day injured list on Monday before beginning a three-game series against the New York Yankees, after the All-Star missed 13 games with inflammation in his left rib cage.

Buxton was sidelined just before the Twins tore down their roster leading to the trade deadline. He was batting .282 with 68 runs, 23 homers, 59 RBIs and a .905 OPS in 85 games when he went on the IL, all team-leading totals and averages among players with a qualifying amount of at-bats.

The Twins sent outfielder Carson McCusker to Triple-A St. Paul to make room for Buxton, who also has stolen 17 bases in 17 attempts. Despite the rib cage issue and a concussion that cost him time earlier, Buxton has been as healthy as he has in several seasons. He's on pace for the second-most games in his 11-year major league career, behind the 140 games he played in in 2017.

