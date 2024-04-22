MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins sent struggling starting pitcher Louie Varland to Triple-A St. Paul on Monday and reinstated right fielder Max Kepler from the 10-day injured list.

Varland was 0-4 with a 9.18 ERA in four starts. He allowed four runs on three hits and four walks in 2 2/3 innings on Sunday in a 6-1 loss to Detroit. The 26-year-old, who pitched effectively out of the bullpen late last season, earned a spot in the rotation in spring training after an elbow injury to Anthony DeSclafani.

Kepler missed 13 games with a bruised right knee. He went 4 for 10 with three walks on a three-game rehabilitation assignment for St. Paul. Before the injury, Kepler had just one hit with one walk and six strikeouts in 20 at-bats for the Twins.

The Twins also optioned catcher Jair Camargo to St. Paul and promoted right-handed reliever Ronny Henriquez. His spot on the 40-man roster was opened by the transfer of relief pitcher Daniel Duarte to the 60-day injured list. Duarte is having season-ending shoulder surgery on May 8.

