The Minnesota Twins are calling up former Toronto Blue Jays first-round draft pick Austin Martin, according to multiple reports.

Martin heads to the big leagues for the first time in place of infielder Royce Lewis, who suffered a quad injury in the Twins' opener on Thursday.

Selected No. 5 overall out of Vanderbilt University by the Jays in 2020, Martin spent just over a year in the Blue Jays' system before being dealt to the Twins along with pitching prospect Simeon Woods Richardson in exchange for righty Jose Berrios.

Martin played 67 games at three different minor league levels in the Twins' system last season with the majority of his time coming at Triple-A St. Paul. The DeLand, Fla., native slashed .260/.381/.398 with seven home runs and 30 RBI, finishing the season with a .779 OPS.

Woods Richardson has appeared in two games for the Twins at the MLB level, with one coming during the 2022 season and one last year. He had a 4.91 ERA in 24 outings last season with the Triple-A Saints.

Berrios started for the Blue Jays on Opening Day, going six solid innings in an 8-2 victory.