PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mitch Keller pitched eight innings for his 10th win of the season and Joshua Palacios’ home run capped a five-run sixth inning and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the New York Mets 8-2 on Monday.

Keller (10-5) allowed two runs and seven hits in a 107-pitch outing while striking out six and walking none. He is the first Pirates pitcher to have double-digit victories before the All-Star break since Gerrit Cole in 2015 and Pittsburgh earned a split of the four-game series.

It was the 49th consecutive start that Keller pitched at least five innings, the longest current run in the major leagues.

Pittsburgh’s Oneil Cruz and New York’s Brandon Nimmo each hit two-run home runs.

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza lifted rookie starter Christian Scott with two outs and no runners on base in the bottom of the sixth inning with the score 2-2.

Eric Orze relieved, making his major-league debut, and failed to retire any of the three batters he faced. Orze (0-1) walked Bryan Reynolds then Cruz singled and Rowdy Tellez hit an RBI single to put the Pirates ahead 3-2.

Nick Gonzales greeted Adrian Houser with a run-scoring double. The Pirates added two more runs on a fielding error by right fielder Jeff McNeil and a wild pitch before Palacios homered to make it 7-2.

It was Palacios’ first home run of the season after being called up from Triple-A Indianapolis last week. He drove in another run with a grounder in the eighth.

Cruz’s homer was a 431-foot shot to the bullpens in center field in the fourth inning off Scott and opened the scoring. That was the only hit allowed by Scott.

The Mets tied it at 2-all on Nimmo’s blast in the sixth off Keller. It was the first time Nimmo put a 3-0 pitch in play during his nine seasons in the majors, spanning 3,421 plate appearances.

Scott was outstanding but is still seeking his first win after six career starts. He had three strikeouts and one walk.

Nimmo, Francisco Alvarez and Mark Vientos had two hits for the Mets. The Pirates got two hits from both Cruz and Gonzales.

New York went 4-4 on its eight-game road trip and fell back below .500 at 44-45. The Pirates finished 3-4 on their homestand.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mets: Right fielder Starling Marte (bone bruise in right knee) is scheduled for a checkup later this week and could be cleared to begin baseball activities. … Sean Reid-Foley (right shoulder impingement) threw from 90 feet on Monday.

UP NEXT

Mets: Begin a three-game series on Tuesday night against the visiting Washington Nationals with left-hander Jose Quintana (3-5, 4.22) facing right-hander Jake Irvin (7-6, 2.80).

Pirates: Have not decided on a starter for Tuesday night’s game against the Brewers in Milwaukee that opens a three-game series. Right-hander Colin Rea (8-2, 3.34) will pitch for the Brewers.

