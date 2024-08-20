ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Mitch Keller limited Texas to three singles through seven-plus innings following his two poorest starts of the season to lead the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 4-0 win over the Rangers on Tuesday night.

Keller (11-7) struck out nine to equal a season high and walked none while throwing 98 pitches as the Pirates won for the fourth time in their last six games following a season-long 10-game losing streak.

He left after allowing a leadoff single to Josh Jung in the eighth. He also gave up a two-out, opposite-field single to Josh Smith in the fourth inning and a leadoff single by Carson Kelly in the sixth.

Keller gave up 15 runs in his previous nine innings in an 8-2 loss at San Diego last Wednesday and a 9-5 loss at the Los Angeles Dodgers on Aug. 9. He had not won since July 8.

“You’re just trying to flush the game, obviously. The previous two, yeah, they weren’t good,” Keller said. “But as soon as literally and figuratively you showered it off and get back at the next one. It’s a new week. It’s a new game. That’s just the mentality you have to bring every time.”

Keller's effort frustrated Rangers manager Bruce Bochy.

"Hopefully somebody gets you going, but we couldn’t get guys on base,” Bochy said. “Couldn’t put pressure on him.”

Aroldis Chapman and David Bednar closed out Pittsburgh’s eighth shutout of the year.

Cody Bradford (4-1) matched a career high with eight strikeouts over seven innings while allowing five hits. But four of the hits came in the fourth inning when the Pirates scored three runs.

Bryan De La Cruz brought home two runs with a looping single to center that was short hopped by a sliding Leody Taveras, then Oneil Cruz tripled high of the wall in right just beyond Adolis García’s leap to score De La Cruz.

The Pirates added a run in the ninth off Jon Gray, who was activated after being out since July 23 with a groin strain, when Jared Triolo singled in pinch-hitter Rowdy Tellez.

The Rangers go into Wednesday’s series finale trying to avoid their eighth consecutive lost series. They were shut out for the sixth time this season.

The Pirates’ Joey Bart went 0 for 4, sending Taveras to the warning track in the sixth inning, to end a career-long 16-game on-base streak.

Pittsburgh snapped an eight-game road losing streak.

Keller fanned García and Marcus Semien three times each.

Three Rangers have had hits in each of the past two games. In Monday night’s 4-3 win over the Pirates, Corey Seager had two (both home runs), Semien two and Jonah Heim one.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rangers: RHP Tyler Mahle (shoulder tightness) was placed on the 15-day injured list after making three starts and pitching 12 2/3 innings upon his return from Tommy John surgery in May 2023 … RHPs Jacob deGrom (Tommy John surgery) and Max Scherzer (arm fatigue) each threw a bullpen and are scheduled to make rehab starts with Double-A Frisco on Thursday and Friday, respectively.

UP NEXT

RHP Domingo Germán (0-0, 3.00 ERA) on Wednesday will make his fourth appearance for the Pirates and first start since being promoted from Triple-A Indianapolis on Aug. 9. Rangers LHP Andrew Heaney (4-13, 4.20) leads the major leagues in losses and will seek his first win in exactly one month.

